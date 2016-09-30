Two-vehicle collision in McCracken Co. sends 1 to hospital - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Two-vehicle collision in McCracken Co. sends 1 to hospital

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer
(Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department) (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

Deputies with the McCracken County Sheriff's Department responded to a two-vehicle collision that sent one person to the hospital on Friday, September 30.

Deputies were notified of the crash around 5 p.m. Friday, which occurred in the curve of South Friendship between Gilhaven Drive and Timothy Drive. A preliminary investigation revealed that Lawrence Johnson, 22, of Paducah, Kentucky, was driving a 1995 Honda Accord westbound on South Friendship.

Robert Bruyns, 70, also of Paducah was driving a 2017 Hyundai Sante Fe eastbound on South Friendship. Both vehicles met in the curve and Johnson’s vehicle crossed the center line and struck Bruyns’ vehicle, causing damage from an opposite direction sideswipe and sending both vehicles off the roadway.

The weather conditions were wet and raining at the time of the collision. Jayasiona Jones, 21 of Carbondale, Illinois, was a passenger in the Honda Accord at the time of the collision. Neither occupants of that vehicle received any injuries. Bruyns was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

C&W Towing and Jason’s Collision Center assisted in clean up of the scene. The Lone Oak FD and Mercy EMS responded to the collision for treatment of injuries.

