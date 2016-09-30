Woman, cat escape house fire in Jackson, MO

A woman and her cat were able to escape from a house fire in Jackson, Missouri on Friday.

The home is located on Nicole Lane in the Annwood Estates subdivision.

According to Jackson Fire Department Captain Sean Mitchell, the home is not a total loss.

The fire was contained to the back of the house and one bedroom in which there was fire damage to.

There was also smoke damage throughout the house as well.

Mitchell said the cause of the fire is undetermined at this point.

