Veteran talks about WWII landing ship in Cape Girardeau

You might have noticed a piece of history floating in the Mississippi River in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

It's a World War II landing ship tank that is in town on tour through Monday, October 5.

The deck of the LST 325 is where they would store a lot of the gear they would transport. It's about 328 feet long, but its history seems much longer than that.

The ship transported men, vehicles and supplies during the war.

John Hatton is the chief engineer of LST 325. He and the other crew members restored it.

"This one's actually built in Philadelphia since it's one of the first ones built," he said. "I'm the guy that has to keep it running."

One of the other crew members, who just celebrated his 90th birthday, sits in the back and talks with passengers.

Jack Stephenson served in World War II. He has a love for this boat.

"The Indiana legislature made us an Indiana State Memorial, now we're working to go national," he said.

In order to bring education about this moment in our nation's history all along the river.

"Our mission is to sail to ports and let people see like this," he said.

You can visit the ship at the Cape Girardeau riverfront and take a walk through it.

