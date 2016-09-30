Southeast Missouri football team looks to stay perfect in conference play

The Southeast Missouri State football team looks to remain undefeated in Ohio Valley Conference play.

The Redhawks jumped out to a 1-0 start with a win over Murray State last week.

On Saturday, October 1, the Redhawks will host nationally ranked Eastern Illinois.

The Panthers come to Cape Girardeau ranked 13th in the polls and 3-1 on the season.

Last season Southeast came up short against Eastern Illinois, falling 33-28.

With a win at home against Eastern Illinois, the Redhawks will reach 100 wins at the Division 1 level.

