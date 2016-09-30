Irish festival comes to Carbondale, IL - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Irish festival comes to Carbondale, IL

CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

If your wanting to feel the luck o' the Irish, this Heartland event may be just the thing for you (please imagine the last sentence in an Irish accent)!

The 20th annual Southern Illinois Irish Festival kicks off on Friday, September 30 in Carbondale, Illinois and will continue through the weekend.

The opening concert will take place at the Varsity Center for the Arts on Friday, followed by an outdoor Celtic Fair Saturday and Sunday at Walker's Bluff Winery just north of Carbondale.

Admission to the festival will be $10 for adults with free admission for kids. The Celtic Fair will feature music, food, games, storytelling and more music.

Festival organizers are looking for merchandise vendors and additional volunteers.

For more information, contact Mike Shanahan at 618-549-3090 or check out www.silirishfest.org.

    •   
