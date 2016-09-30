Gov. Nixon pardons 14 more individuals

Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon granted pardons on Friday, September 30 to 14 individuals, including one man from Stoddard County, Missouri.

Each individual pardoned has completed his or her sentence and become a law-abiding citizen.

“These individuals have successfully completed the terms of their sentences and have become productive members of society,” Gov. Nixon said. “I take my authority to grant pardons seriously, and after a careful review of each of these individuals, I have found them worthy of this action.”

Those granted pardons are:

, who was placed on a five-year term of probation after being found guilty of selling marijuana in Audrain County in 1985. He completed his probation and has maintained employment. Jennings has also received the Distinguished Service Award from the City of Vandalia for his role in apprehending an armed suspect who had taken a woman hostage in a gas station. Ralph Smith , who was sentenced to two years in the Department of Corrections after being convicted of grand larceny in Greene County in 1954. After successfully completing his sentence, Smith enlisted the U.S Army and served for two years on active duty, including one year in Korea. Smith is currently retired after a 20 year career as a truck driver.

