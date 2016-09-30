Carbondale police arrest Chicago man on multiple charges - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Carbondale police arrest Chicago man on multiple charges

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer
David Edwards Jr. (Source: City of Carbondale Police Department) David Edwards Jr. (Source: City of Carbondale Police Department)
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

The City of Carbondale Police Department is reporting a Chicago man has been arrested on multiple charges, including fleeing from police.

Officers with the City of Carbondale Police Department were on foot patrol on Thursday, September 29 around 2:45 a.m. in the 500 block of West Kennicott when they encountered a suspicious person walking through areas of residential private property.

The subject subsequently got into a vehicle and began to leave the area when officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop. The suspect, later identified as David Edwards Jr., 23, of Chicago, fled the scene in the vehicle, refusing to stop for the officers.

The vehicle Edwards was driving eventually came to a stop in the 1000 block of North Robert A. Stalls Street after it struck a sewer drainage cover. Edwards then fled from the scene on foot, but was captured by officers without further incident.

Edwards arrested on charges of aggravated fleeing to elude, driving on a suspended license, resisting a peace officer along with multiple other traffic violations. He was also found to have valid Jackson County warrants for his arrest for robbery and driving on a suspended license.

Edwards was taken into custody and was incarcerated in the Jackson County Jail.

