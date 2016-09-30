EPA to provide funding to reduce diesel emissions from school buses

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is making available approximately $7 million in rebates to public school bus fleet owners to help them replace or retrofit older school buses.

The EPA is providing the funds because upgrading buses with older engines reduces diesel emissions and improves air quality.

"Modernizing school bus fleets across the country with retrofits, replacements, and idle reduction practices helps reduce children’s exposure to air toxics,” Janet McCabe, acting assistant administrator for EPA’s Office of Air and Radiation, said. “With the amount of time kids spend on buses, we need to protect them from the harm older diesel engines can cause.”

EPA standards for new diesel engines make them more than 90 percent cleaner than older ones, but many older diesel engines still in operation predate these standards. Older diesel engines emit large quantities of pollutants such as particulate matter and nitrogen oxides. These pollutants have been linked to serious health problems, including aggravated asthma and lung damage.

This is the fourth rebate program to fund cleaner school buses offered under the Diesel Emission Reduction Act (DERA) reauthorization.

Nearly 25,000 buses across the country have already been made cleaner as a result of DERA funding.

EPA will accept applications from Thursday, September 29 through Saturday, November 1.

For more information, organizations in the four-state EPA Region 7 (Iowa, Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska) should contact Greg Crable at 913-551-7391 or by emailing Crable.Gregory@epa.gov.

