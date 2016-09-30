'Pray 4 Cape' event to be held Friday evening

A "Pray 4 Cape" event will be held on Friday evening, September 30.

It will be at 7 p.m. in the 1200 block of Ellis.

Organizers are holding the event in honor of 30-year-old Brent Johnson.

He was shot and killed early on Wednesday morning and the suspect is still on the loose.

There will be a memorial walk and everyone will get together to pray for Cape Girardeau in general.

Organizers want to see the deadly violence come to a stop.

"I hope, I hear hope, there's hope that death and violence and anger and despair is not the final answer," Pastor Renita said.

According to police, Johnson's case marks the seventh shooting death in Cape Girardeau since October 2015.

Police said three of those seven cases, including Johnson's, remain unsolved.

