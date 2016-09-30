Cape Girardeau PD search for suspect involved in theft of Bobcat loader

An exemplar photograph of the Bobcat model stolen. (Source: Cape Girardeau Police Department/Facebook)

The Cape Girardeau Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating a suspect reportedly involved in a theft of a 2016 Bobcat model S650 Skid Steer Loader.

Police say on Friday, September 9, 2016, surveillance cameras in the area of Arena Park captured the theft of the loader, which had a set of forks on the front instead of a loader.

The suspect vehicle appears to be a dually-style pick-up truck, white over dark two tone in color, pulling a dark colored dual axle flatbed trailer.

Anyone with information regarding the theft is urged to contact the Cape Girardeau Police Department at 573-335-6621.

