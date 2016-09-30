Cape Girardeau PD search for suspect involved in theft of Bobcat - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Cape Girardeau PD search for suspect involved in theft of Bobcat loader

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer
An exemplar photograph of the Bobcat model stolen. (Source: Cape Girardeau Police Department/Facebook) An exemplar photograph of the Bobcat model stolen. (Source: Cape Girardeau Police Department/Facebook)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

The Cape Girardeau Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating a suspect reportedly involved in a theft of a 2016 Bobcat model S650 Skid Steer Loader.

Police say on Friday, September 9, 2016, surveillance cameras in the area of Arena Park captured the theft of the loader, which had a set of forks on the front instead of a loader.

The suspect vehicle appears to be a dually-style pick-up truck, white over dark two tone in color, pulling a dark colored dual axle flatbed trailer.

Anyone with information regarding the theft is urged to contact the Cape Girardeau Police Department at 573-335-6621.

