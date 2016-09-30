Cape Girardeau Public School District wants you to take a survey

The Cape Girardeau Public School District is asking for your help.

It sent out a community-wide survey meant to create future plans for the district.

There's no restrictions when it comes to who can and can't take the survey, it can be taken by anyone.

In July, the school district hired a local firm to create a plan for the future.

The survey is meant to see what improvements people think need to be done.

Paper surveys are at the main off at each school for those who do not have internet, the surveys are available in English and Spanish.

"This really is the chance to from the beginning to have a voice in the direction that the district goes," Director of Special Services Deena Ring,for the Cape Girardeau Public School District said.

She said a survey sent out to the public will help give the school district direction for future goals.

"This is not about an already detailed plan, because there's isn't an already detailed plan," Ring said.

She said this is your opportunity to voice what you want to see for the next several years.

"It's a broad survey, it is, it encompasses a lot of different areas, but when you think about a school you have a lot of different areas that you want to know about that go into the make up of a school," Ring said.

We've looked through the questions and they range from things like: top five skills students should learn, three factors that are the biggest challenge and how you rate school lunch.

And this survey isn't only for parents, it's asking feedback from everyone.

"We don't really serve just the parents and the students at all, we serve this community because schools are a very integral part in their community," Ring said.

She said expanding feedback to include the entire community will result in the best ideas.

We want this to be the best district, we want out children to receive the best education," Ring said.

It takes about 10 minutes to fill out the survey.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.