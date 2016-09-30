5th suspect in Pinckneyville teen's murder arrested, charged

The Perry County Sheriff's Office recovered the body of a young female Sunday.

The Perry County Sheriff's Office recovered the body of a young female Sunday.

Body found floating in creek near Pinckneyville

Body found floating in creek near Pinckneyville

Another man has been arrested and charged in connection to the 2010 murder of a Pinckneyville teenager.

Chad Bennett, 26, was taken into custody Friday morning in connection to the death of Sidnee Stephens.

He faces charges of murder and concealment of a homicidal death.

Court documents show that on our about July 18 or July 19, Bennett allegedly shot Sidnee with a firearm or strangled her.

He's also accused of attaching a concrete block to her body with a strap and put her under the Beaucoup Creek Bridge on Cudge Town Road.

Stephens' body was found by two fishermen in Beaucoup Creek in July 2010.

Bennett was previously charged with murder, aggravated kidnapping, home invasion, residential burglary, and kidnapping.

Those charges were dropped in 2013.

Four other people were also convicted in Stephens' death: Carl Dane, James Glazier, Robbie Mueller, and Dakota Wall. Wall is Stephens' half sister.

Dane committed suicide before he was transferred to prison.

Glazier is serving a 60 year sentence. He was taken to Stateville Correctional Center on September 14, 2012.

Mueller is serving a 37 year sentence. He was taken to Stateville Correctional Center on October 26, 2012.

Wall is serving a 26 year sentence. She was taken to Logan Correctional Center on May 29, 2014.

Bennett is being held on $1 million bond.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.