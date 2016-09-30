Man arrested in connection to vehicle burglaries in Herrin - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Man arrested in connection to vehicle burglaries in Herrin

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Marketing Manager
HERRIN, IL (KFVS) -

A Herrin man is behind bars, accused in a number of vehicle burglaries.

According to the police department, officers responded to the 1700 block of West Monroe street early Wednesday morning.

They found Jalen Jeralds, 22, near the scene.

Investigators learned that several vehicles in the area had been burglarized.

Jeralds had some of the things taken from the burglarized vehicles, according to Herrin police.

He faces charges of burglary from a motor vehicle and possession of stolen property.

Jeralds is in the Williamson County jail.

