Tech Tuesday: apps foodies will love

Food can dominate your Facebook and Instagram feeds. If looking at those pictures or recipes gets you hungry, here are some apps to take your foodie experience to the next level:

Swiping left is taking on new meaning with Tender. It’s kind of like Tinder for food, and features photos and recipes from people all over the world. Just swipe right to save a recipe. Or swipe left to skip over it. FREE on iTunes and Google Play.

Sharing your favorite recipes with other people to cook is easy with the app Kitchenbowl. And people just learning to cook can find step-by-step recipes, complete with photographs and GIFs. FREE on iTunes.

Finding a beer that perfectly suits your tastes can be difficult. Next Glass hopes to change that. This app helps you build your own taste profile, save drinks in a wish list, and view top-rated drinks among other users. FREE on iTunes and Google Play.

The Foodspotting app allows you to see photos of your food before you order it, as foodies share photos of their meals with others around the world. Users are able to recommend dishes and see what other people have loved in the U.S. Australia, Philippines, Singapore, UK and Canada. FREE on iTunes, Google Play, Windows Phone and Blackberry.

If you want to head out to eat, but hate to wait for a table, download the app Nowait. It essentially waits in line for you. Once your table is ready -- you'll get a text. Already Nowait is being used in more than 4,000 restaurants across the country. FREE on iTunes.

Finally, there’s Foodie, an app with 26 filters to customize your food pics you can then share on social media. FREE on iTunes and Google Play.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.