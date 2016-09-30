Tech Tuesday: apps foodies will love - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Tech Tuesday: apps foodies will love

Written by Christi Reynard, Executive Producer
Connect
(KFVS) -

Food can dominate your Facebook and Instagram feeds. If looking at those pictures or recipes gets you hungry, here are some apps to take your foodie experience to the next level:

Swiping left is taking on new meaning with Tender. It’s kind of like Tinder for food, and features photos and recipes from people all over the world. Just swipe right to save a recipe. Or swipe left to skip over it. FREE on iTunes and Google Play.

Sharing your favorite recipes with other people to cook is easy with the app Kitchenbowl. And people just learning to cook can find step-by-step recipes, complete with photographs and GIFs. FREE on iTunes.

Finding a beer that perfectly suits your tastes can be difficult. Next Glass hopes to change that. This app helps you build your own taste profile, save drinks in a wish list, and view top-rated drinks among other users. FREE on iTunes and Google Play.

The Foodspotting app allows you to see photos of your food before you order it, as foodies share photos of their meals with others around the world. Users are able to recommend dishes and see what other people have loved in the U.S. Australia, Philippines, Singapore, UK and Canada. FREE on iTunes, Google Play, Windows Phone and Blackberry.

If you want to head out to eat, but hate to wait for a table, download the app Nowait. It essentially waits in line for you. Once your table is ready -- you'll get a text. Already Nowait is being used in more than 4,000 restaurants across the country. FREE on iTunes.

Finally, there’s Foodie, an app with 26 filters to customize your food pics you can then share on social mediaFREE on iTunes and Google Play.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    Thursday, April 19 2018 7:26 PM EDT2018-04-19 23:26:55 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 8:23 PM EDT2018-04-20 00:23:27 GMT

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

  • Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 10:32 AM EDT2018-04-18 14:32:46 GMT
    Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

  • AL mother pleads for drivers to put down distractions while driving

    AL mother pleads for drivers to put down distractions while driving

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 7:07 AM EDT2018-04-18 11:07:42 GMT
    April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)
    April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)

    April is distracted driving awareness month, and a mother from Alabaster hopes her daughter's story will convince you to keep both eyes on the road at all times. 

    April is distracted driving awareness month, and a mother from Alabaster hopes her daughter's story will convince you to keep both eyes on the road at all times. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly