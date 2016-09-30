Bark in the Park: Walk with your dog in Cape Girardeau

Want to get some fresh air, exercise, and raise money for a good cause?

Then the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri's annual Bark in the Park is for you!

It takes place at Capaha Park on Saturday, October 1.

Registration is at 8:30 a.m. by the pavilions at the park.

You can walk with or without a dog.

It costs $25 to walk. That fee covers a tee-shirt, hot dog, chips, and a drink.

After the walk, the Little Egypt Search and Rescue team will do some demonstrations.

There will also be contests for best tail wagger, biggest dog, and smallest dog.

And, if you like to dress up, there will be a costume contest for superhero and sidekick: you dress up as a superhero and dress your dog as your sidekick!

The activities begin at 9 a.m. and run until noon.

All the money raised goes straight to the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri.

