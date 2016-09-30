Cape Girardeau man injured in Thursday night crash

A Cape Girardeau, Missouri man was injured on Thursday night when he was thrown from his vehicle during a crash.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, Ryan Lewis ran off County Road 638 about three miles north of Cape sometime before 8:30 p.m. His truck then overturned, ejecting Lewis.

An online crash report says Lewis, 32, was not wearing a seat belt. He went to the hospital with moderate injuries.

The report does not list a reason for the crash.

