Herrin Hospital is kicking off Breast Cancer Awareness Month with their Fourth Annual Pink Balloon Release in honor of those presently battling, passed, and survived the disease.

The balloon release is set for October 3, 2016 at 10:00 a.m. at the Herrin Hospital Healing Garden.

The event is free and open to the public.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.