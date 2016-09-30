NB Hwy. 25 in Cape Girardeau Co. near Route K blocked due to cra - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

NB Hwy. 25 in Cape Girardeau Co. near Route K blocked due to crash

Written by Nichole Cartmell, Digital Producer
(Source: Sherae Honeycutt, KFVS) (Source: Sherae Honeycutt, KFVS)
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

Crews are on the scene of an accident on Highway 25 near Route K in Cape Girardeau County.

Dispatchers with the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department say the crash happened around 6:45 a.m.

The crash is blocking the northbound lanes of Highway 25.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a car driving on Highway 25 tried to make a left hand turn, but did not have the right of way.

That car crashed into another car.

One person in the car that was hit was taken to the hospital for treatment.

A tow truck arrived on scene around 7:45 and crews hope to have the lanes open as soon as the scene is cleared.

