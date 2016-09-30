October 3 celebrity birthdays

If you're celebrating a birthday today you're in good company when it comes to recording stars.

He's a member of the Rock 'n Roll Hall of Fame who had everyone twisting to his records in the 1960's. Chubby Checker is 75 today.

He's a singer-songwriter who had a big hit in 1977 when he took Undercover Angel to the top of the charts. While that was the only major hit of his recording career, he did write hits for other artists including Angie Baby by Helen Reddy and Rock and Roll Heaven by the Righteous Brothers. Alan O'Day is 75 today.

He's a singer best known for being a founding member of the Backstreet Boys. Just last year he was inducted to the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame. Lexington's Kevin Richardson is 45 today.

She broke onto the scene as the lead singer of the group No Doubt. She left the band in 2004 to pursue a solo career and she's been pretty successful with hits like The Sweet Escape, Hollaback Girl and Wind It Up. Gwen Stefani is 47 today.

She's an actress who's best known for starring the the Scream movies. Neve Campbell is 43 today.

She's best known for her role as Cersei in HBO's Game of Thrones. She's also starred in the movies 300 and The Purge. Lena Headey is 43 today.

