This week in country music: 1986 Tanya Tucker - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

This week in country music: 1986 Tanya Tucker

Written by Jim Eftink, Producer
Connect
(KFVS) -

Let's check the country music scene from this week 30 years ago.

There were very few country stars hotter than Tanya Tucker in the mid-1980's and on the first week of October in 1986 Tucker's Just Another Love was at number five on Billboard's Hot Country Singles Chart.

In the number four spot was a singer who was bringing the honky tonk sound back to the radio.   Guitars, Cadillacs and Hillbilly Music was Dwight Yoakam's second chart hit.

Checking in at number three was Eddie Rabbitt  and Juice Newton with Both to Each Other. The song was also a hit on the pop charts but by different artists. The pop version was by Carl Anderson and Gloria Loring and was originally used in her soap opera Days of Our Lives.

In the number two spot were four sisters from Lookout Mountain, Georgia.  Lonely Alone was one of 14 top ten hits for The  Forester Sisters.

And topping the charts on this week in '86 was Janie Frickie with Always Have Always Will.  It was Frickie's seventh and final number one as the solo artist.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    Thursday, April 19 2018 7:26 PM EDT2018-04-19 23:26:55 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 8:23 PM EDT2018-04-20 00:23:27 GMT

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

  • Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 10:32 AM EDT2018-04-18 14:32:46 GMT
    Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

  • AL mother pleads for drivers to put down distractions while driving

    AL mother pleads for drivers to put down distractions while driving

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 7:07 AM EDT2018-04-18 11:07:42 GMT
    April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)
    April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)

    April is distracted driving awareness month, and a mother from Alabaster hopes her daughter's story will convince you to keep both eyes on the road at all times. 

    April is distracted driving awareness month, and a mother from Alabaster hopes her daughter's story will convince you to keep both eyes on the road at all times. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly