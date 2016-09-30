This week in country music: 1986 Tanya Tucker

Let's check the country music scene from this week 30 years ago.

There were very few country stars hotter than Tanya Tucker in the mid-1980's and on the first week of October in 1986 Tucker's Just Another Love was at number five on Billboard's Hot Country Singles Chart.

In the number four spot was a singer who was bringing the honky tonk sound back to the radio. Guitars, Cadillacs and Hillbilly Music was Dwight Yoakam's second chart hit.

Checking in at number three was Eddie Rabbitt and Juice Newton with Both to Each Other. The song was also a hit on the pop charts but by different artists. The pop version was by Carl Anderson and Gloria Loring and was originally used in her soap opera Days of Our Lives.

In the number two spot were four sisters from Lookout Mountain, Georgia. Lonely Alone was one of 14 top ten hits for The Forester Sisters.

And topping the charts on this week in '86 was Janie Frickie with Always Have Always Will. It was Frickie's seventh and final number one as the solo artist.

