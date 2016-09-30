McLeansboro man charged with murder - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

McLeansboro man charged with murder

Written by Nichole Cartmell, Digital Producer
Connect
Zachery Shock (Source: White County Jail) Zachery Shock (Source: White County Jail)
HAMILTON COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

A McLeansboro man faces charges of murder in connection with the shooting death of a man early on Friday morning.

According to Hamilton County Coroner Steve Bowling, it happened just after 12 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 30, in the 400 block of E. Broadway in McLeansboro, Ill.

James Berkel, 45, of Salem, Illinois was pronounced dead at 1:40 a.m.

Zachery Shock, 22, of McLeansboro also faces a charge of aggravated battery with a firearm.

Shock was taken into custody in Wayne County.

According to State's Attorney Justin Hood, Shock's bond has been set at $2.5 million.

He made his first court appearance on October 3.

Shock is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on October 20.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    Thursday, April 19 2018 7:26 PM EDT2018-04-19 23:26:55 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 8:23 PM EDT2018-04-20 00:23:27 GMT

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

  • Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 10:32 AM EDT2018-04-18 14:32:46 GMT
    Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

  • AL mother pleads for drivers to put down distractions while driving

    AL mother pleads for drivers to put down distractions while driving

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 7:07 AM EDT2018-04-18 11:07:42 GMT
    April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)
    April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)

    April is distracted driving awareness month, and a mother from Alabaster hopes her daughter's story will convince you to keep both eyes on the road at all times. 

    April is distracted driving awareness month, and a mother from Alabaster hopes her daughter's story will convince you to keep both eyes on the road at all times. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly