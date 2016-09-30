McLeansboro man charged with murder

A McLeansboro man faces charges of murder in connection with the shooting death of a man early on Friday morning.

According to Hamilton County Coroner Steve Bowling, it happened just after 12 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 30, in the 400 block of E. Broadway in McLeansboro, Ill.

James Berkel, 45, of Salem, Illinois was pronounced dead at 1:40 a.m.

Zachery Shock, 22, of McLeansboro also faces a charge of aggravated battery with a firearm.

Shock was taken into custody in Wayne County.

According to State's Attorney Justin Hood, Shock's bond has been set at $2.5 million.

He made his first court appearance on October 3.

Shock is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on October 20.

