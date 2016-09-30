FIRST ALERT: A cool, cloudy, and possibly rainy Friday is on tap. OPEN APP for full forecast.

It is Friday, Sept. 30, 2016.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

Another cool morning is on tap for your Friday, with mostly cloudy skies and a few sprinkles around the Heartland. You may also see some fog on your commute. There’s a good chance of rain today, which could affect Heartland Football Friday. Brian Alworth is tracking the timing of the rain on the Breakfast Show. FIRST ALERT: After the rain moves out, the weekend looks a little warmer and dryer.

Making headlines:

Wanted inmate: The search is on for a an inmate who escaped from the Scott County Jail. Authorities say 31-year-old Joshua Musgroves should be considered dangerous.

Face off: Missouri's gubernatorial candidates will get their first chance to showcase their differences face-to-face Friday at a debate in Branson. Republican candidate Eric Greitens and Democratic Attorney General Chris Koster will be joined in the hour-long debate by Libertarian Cisse Spragins, Independent Lester Turilli Jr., and the Green Party's Don Fitz.

Under investigation: A woman was shot while driving a car with several kids inside near the St. Louis Science Center Thursday night. The woman was shot through her driver's side window and was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

Looking for answers: Federal investigators are sifting through the wreckage of a train crash in New Jersey to determine what happened before it barreled through a station and crashed into a barrier, causing a young mother to be killed by falling debris and injuring more than 100 others.

