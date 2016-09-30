Cardinals top Reds on Molina's disputed double in 9th inning - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Cardinals top Reds on Molina's disputed double in 9th inning

(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)

By STEVE OVERBEY
Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Yadier Molina hit a disputed double that drove in the winning run with two outs in the ninth inning Thursday night, sending the St. Louis Cardinals over the Cincinnati Reds 4-3.

The Cardinals began the day one game behind San Francisco for the second NL wild-card spot.

Matt Carpenter drew a one-out walk from Blake Wood (6-5). With two outs, Molina's one-hop hit appeared to bounce off a sign above the left-field wall and carom back into play.

Carpenter kept running and scored from first. Reds manager Bryan Price ran after the umpires, who left the field as soon as Carpenter touched the plate.

Molina and Jedd Gyorko hit solo homers for the Cardinals.

Seung Hwan Oh (6-3) wound up with the win.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

