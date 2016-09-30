REWATCH: MO governor candidates went face-to-face in debate

BRANSON, Mo. (KFVS/AP) - Missouri's gubernatorial candidates got their first chance to showcase their differences face-to-face on Friday, September 30 at a debate in Branson.

The Missouri Press Association hosted the forum as part of its annual convention.

Republican candidate Eric Greitens and Democratic Attorney General Chris Koster will be joined in the hour-long debate by Libertarian Cisse Spragins, Independent Lester Turilli Jr., and the Green Party's Don Fitz.

Greitens, a former Navy SEAL officer and first-time political candidate, won a hard-fought, four-person GOP primary.

Koster had a much easier road. The two-term attorney general defeated three lightly funded contenders in the Aug. 2 primary election.

Two-term incumbent Democratic Gov. Jay Nixon was prohibited by term limits from running again.

Another debate on Friday featuring Republican Sen. Roy Blunt and his Democratic challenger, Jason Kander, could have ramifications far beyond the borders of Missouri.

Control of the Senate is up for grabs in November, and polls show a close race in Missouri. Both Democrats and Republicans are spending millions on TV ads on behalf of their candidates.

The two major party candidates will be joined by Libertarian candidate Jonathan Dine, the Constitution Party's Fred Ryman and Green Party candidate Johnathan McFarland at the forum in Branson. It is part of the Missouri Press Association's annual convention.

Blunt served seven terms in the House before being elected to the Senate in 2010. Kander was a two-term member of the Missouri House before being elected secretary of state in 2012.

