Friends of Crab Orchard Refuge seeking volunteers

Written by Derek Dickerson, Director
The Friends of Crab Orchard Refuge and the Crab Orchard Refuge staff will be hosting a Volunteer Recruitment Day for their new Pollinator Habitat Restoration Project. 

On Saturday, October 15, the Friends of Crab Orchard Refuge will be presenting a program on native pollinators and how to establish a pollinator garden using native wildflowers.

The program will start at 10:00 a.m at the Refuge Visitor Center.

Then on Thursday, October 20, at 9:00 a.m., volunteers will be needed to help plant and mulch over 300 native wildflowers and trees at the Pigeon Creek Environmental Education Complex.

The Pollinator Habitat Restoration project is a joint project of US Fish and Wildlife Service and the Friends of Crab Orchard Refuge.

Bees, butterflies and other pollinators perform an essential but often overlooked service – they transport pollen between flowers, allowing plants to make seeds, grow fruits, and reproduce.

However, biologists fear several butterfly and bee species have disappeared from parts of their range because of habitat loss, introduced diseases, and overuse of pesticides.

If Volunteering at a National Wildlife Refuge sounds like something you would enjoy, please contact the volunteer program coordinator at (618) 998-5933 for further information.

