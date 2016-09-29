Tourism Bureau talks eclipse game plan in Ullin, IL

Business and community leaders continue to meet as they develop plans for the Great American Eclipse next year.

The Southernmost Illinois Tourism Bureau hosted a few dozen people at Shawnee Community College on Thursday evening.

They discussed with local governments how the massive expected crowds will be dealt with, and what small businesses should expect.

Attendee Carrie Devore operates 10 cabins near "Garden of the Gods", and said when she made reservations available for the occasion all ten were reserved within 48 hours, mostly by people in foreign countries.

That creates business opportunities for the business owners, but it also creates for the whole community. It creates jobs and business that helps our area… which struggles sometimes with what industry and what jobs we can offer.”

Many in the crowd emphasized that this is the community's chance to make a good impression on a large number of visitors.

“A lot of people do think of southern Illinois as being rural, friendly, and beautiful, which it is, but I think this might impel people to come to our area that have never come before, and I think they're going to discover a world that's completely different than what they expected. Both in terms of hospitality, beauty, and activities.”

The duration by which you can view the eclipse varies depending on your location.

The longest duration in the country that day will be just south of Carbondale, where NASA will have a live stream headquartered.

The last total solar eclipse over the US mainland was in 1979.

