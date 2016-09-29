Cape Girardeau pastor continues programs to help community

Neighborhood Roll Call is geared to bridge a gap between the community and police, but one pastor said for the community to truly change, it has to start from within.

"It's been happening far too much; one murder is one murder too many," Pastor Scott Johnson said.

Johnson is the pastor of Soulful Harvest Ministries and uncle to Brent Johnson – a man recently killed in Cape.

While his nephew's homicide is still being investigated – he says it's time for action.

"Things that kind of get dealt with on the surface, but never beneath the surface so the real problem doesn't get addressed!" Johnson said.

There's been 7 deadly shootings in Cape over the past year, with arrests coming in four of those cases.

Johnson worries about the impact that's having on his community.

"If you change the mindset the people will change, but a lot of people in this community, this is all they can see," Johnson said as he covers his eyes. "So they first have to believe in themselves before they can believe there's anything beyond where they are currently living."

That's why Johnson has extended his church ministry to include recovery and job services for those in need.

Johnson said Cape Girardeau Police events like Neighborhood Roll Call help, but may not reach the people who needs the connection the most.

"I think the mindset is that at least they are trying to come out into the community and make a difference," he said. "But I learned that no matter what type of efforts that you make, not everyone is going to receive it."

But even with all the right programs in place, Johnson said he's left feeling like he could have done more to stop this from happening to his family.

"I felt guilty," he said. "I felt like I let my guard down, I've always been the middle of eleven, I always been the protector I said how did I, how could I let this happen."

Until someone is arrested in his nephew's case, Johnson says he plans to continue helping others in his community.

