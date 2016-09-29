Heartland Cooks: Wendy's Taco Soup

Wendy Diamond of Cape Girardeau shares her recipe for Taco Soup.

Autumn means cooler weather, football, sweaters and hot soup.

Heartland Cook Wendy Diamond shares her recipe for a family favorite: taco soup. With beans, corn, tomatoes, seasoning and beef - Wendy’s taco soup is colorful and topped with Fritos for flair with lots of flavor.

Ingredients:

1 lb. ground beef

1 can kidney beans

1 can pinto beans

1 can whole kernel corn

1 can diced tomatoes

1 (8 ounce) package sour cream

1 package taco seasoning

1 package Hidden Valley Ranch Dip mix

Directions:

Add undrained kidney beans, pinto beans, corn, tomatoes, sour cream and seasonings to a large pot on medium-low heat.

Brown ground beef and drain.

Add ground beef to the pot and simmer on low for 30 minutes.

Serve topped with Fritos corn chips and cheese if desired.

