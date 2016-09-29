CAUGHT! Escaped Scott County, MO inmate back in custody - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

CAUGHT! Escaped Scott County, MO inmate back in custody

Joshua A. Musgrove (Source: Scott County Sheriff's Office) Joshua A. Musgrove (Source: Scott County Sheriff's Office)
(Source: Nick Chabarria/KFVS) (Source: Nick Chabarria/KFVS)
(Source: Nick Chabarria/KFVS) (Source: Nick Chabarria/KFVS)
(Source: Nick Chabarria/KFVS) (Source: Nick Chabarria/KFVS)
Joshua Musgrove (Source: Scott County Sheriff's Department) Joshua Musgrove (Source: Scott County Sheriff's Department)
SCOTT COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

Scott County Sheriff Rick Walter says an inmate who escaped from the Scott County Jail is back in custody.

Officers from several agencies had been searching for Joshua A. Musgrove, 31. A warrant had been issued for the inmate who escaped in Scott County on Thursday, September 29.

Musgrove had been assigned to a work detail inside the jail.

After a court appearance on Thursday, he returned to that detail and that's when the sheriff said he ran from the jail through a service gate that had been left unsecured.

An extensive search through Thursday evening focused around the woods south of the jail.

"We've done a ground search and we've walked through those briars," Walter said. "And they've searched the area. We've got a drone up with a flare on it. It's a heat sensor. And right now we haven't found anything, other than our guys moving around."

Authorities say they found Musgrove's issued orange jail pants in a wooded area south of the Scott County Jail. 

"We tracked him as far as we could," Walter said. "It is rough with a lot of briars and if he went through it, he's going to be scratched up and hurting."

Sheriff Walter said Musgrove was being held in the Scott County Jail on charges of assault in the first degree and unlawful use of a weapon.

He said Musgrove escaped from custody around 3:30 p.m. while he was being returned from a court appearance.

Court documents show that a judge revoked his probation and ordered that he serve 24 years total in the Department of Corrections.

He received a 20 year sentence on the conviction for 1st degree assault serious physical injury and another four years for unlawful use of a weapon. Those charges date back to July of 2014.

It remains unclear if Musgrove planned the escape or if it was spur of the moment.

Missouri State Highway Patrol, Sikeston DPS, Scott City Police Department, and Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office assisted in the search.

