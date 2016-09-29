3 Paducah teens accused of burglary

Three teens in Paducah, Kentucky are accused of burglary.

Caitlin J. Reid, 18, Ethan J. Cagle and Jessica A. Seilheimer, 19, were arrested on charges of second degree burglary.

According to Paducah police, a woman called them around 6:29 p.m. on Tuesday after she found her rental home in the 1900 block of Jackson Street had been broken into.

Police say the refrigerator and stove were overturned, holes were knocked into walls and windows were broken. They said the water was also turned on and left running, flooding the utility room area.

The damage was estimated to be at $5,000.

The three teens were arrested on Wednesday and booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail.

