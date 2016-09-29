WKCTC to offer courses on cake design, cupcake creations

West Kentucky Community and Technical College is offering a one-day course in October on the basics of cupcake creations and a four-week course on cake design.

The cake design courses will help people create professional-looking flowers and designs made from royal icing.

Unless the instructor gives prior approval, Course 1 is a pre-requisite before attending Course 2.

Course 2: Flowers and Cake Design will be held on four consecutive Monday nights from 6 – 8 p.m. starting Oct. 10.

The next three classes will be Oct. 17, 24 and 31.

A Certified Wilton Method instructor will be teaching how to make lifelike rosebuds, violets and pansies, along with detailed patterns, like lace and basket weave designs.

The course will take place in the college’s Emerging Technology Center’s Cyber Café and cost $69.

Participants should wear closed-toe shoes and bring their own apron.

