Kennett police: Passenger jumped out of vehicle, driver passed out after smoking K2

Police in Kennett, Missouri say a driver passed out behind the wheel after smoking synthetic marijuana.

Meagan Crow, 31, of Kennett, was arrested for driving while intoxicated - drugs and for possession of synthetic marijuana.

At around 2:15 p.m. on Wednesday, September 28, police said they saw a vehicle going west on Route VV near the Three Rivers Community College campus.

They said they saw the vehicle swerving and at one point the passenger jumped out of the vehicle while it was still moving.

After the vehicle stopped, police said they learned the driver had passed out behind the wheel while the vehicle was still moving. They said the driver passed out and after smoking synthetic marijuana (K2) while driving.

During a search of the vehicle, officers allegedly found an undisclosed amount of synthetic marijuana.

They arrested Meagan Crow and said due to her intoxication level, she was released to family members on a summons pending her court date.

Later that day at 4:12 p.m., police say they arrested another person on several drug charges.

Damon Armstrong, 26, of Kennett, was arrested on several counts of distribution of synthetic marijuana on housing authority property and distribution of synthetic marijuana near a public school or park.

Police say Armstrong's arrest was another part of their investigation into the sale of synthetic marijuana in Kennett.

They say the investigation is ongoing and more arrests are expected in the future.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the KPD Criminal Investigations Division. Police said all information would be kept confidential.

