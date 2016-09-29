Noranda plant in New Madrid, MO sold to Switzerland-based compan - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Noranda plant in New Madrid, MO sold to Switzerland-based company

Written by Zach Robinson, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
NEW MADRID COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

A Switzerland-based company might soon become the new owner of the property previously owned by Noranda in New Madrid, Missouri.

According to a memo from a Missouri bankruptcy court, ARG International is the successful bidder for the Noranda properties, bidding $13.7 million.

Back in February 2016, Noranda announced that technical difficulties forced the shutdown of a portion of its operations, and later caused them to file for bankruptcy. In June, the company announced that it would be auctioning off the plant in New Madrid.

Another company, MFR II, LLC, was listed as the backup bidder - allowing them to gain ownership of the assets in the event the deal with ARG falls through - bidding $13 million.

New Madrid City Administrator Richard McGill said officials from the county traveled to New York for the auction, held on Sept. 28.

McGill says investors from ARG International, which is a metals trading firm, are set to visit the plant in the coming weeks to tour the facility and assess options.

City leaders say the tentative purchase does not mean new jobs are a sure thing, but they are cautiously optimistic.

“We're still unsure of exactly what will happen, or what the intentions are of the company that won the bid,” said McGill. “But, we are very hopeful and have been hopeful since March that someone would buy the building, re-open the plant and bring back some of the jobs that were lost in March."

The purchase of the company should become final in a St. Louis courtroom on Friday.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    Thursday, April 19 2018 7:26 PM EDT2018-04-19 23:26:55 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 8:23 PM EDT2018-04-20 00:23:27 GMT

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

  • Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 10:32 AM EDT2018-04-18 14:32:46 GMT
    Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

  • AL mother pleads for drivers to put down distractions while driving

    AL mother pleads for drivers to put down distractions while driving

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 7:07 AM EDT2018-04-18 11:07:42 GMT
    April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)
    April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)

    April is distracted driving awareness month, and a mother from Alabaster hopes her daughter's story will convince you to keep both eyes on the road at all times. 

    April is distracted driving awareness month, and a mother from Alabaster hopes her daughter's story will convince you to keep both eyes on the road at all times. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly