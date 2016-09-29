Jackson PD looking for suspect in credit card fraud investigation

The Jackson Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect involved in the fraudulent use of a credit card.

Police say the incident happened on September 22 at Murphy USA.

The suspect was driving an older Ford truck.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Reed at areed@jacksonpd.org or 573-243-3151.

