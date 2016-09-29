Firewood cutting opportunity at Rend Lake - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Firewood cutting opportunity at Rend Lake

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
BENTON, IL (KFVS) -

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Rend Lake announced an opportunity for a firewood cutting special use permit.

Firewood cutting is for personal use only, commercial use or resale is prohibited.

According to the Corps, firewood cutting season is November 1, 2016 through March 14, 2017. They said firewood areas will close periodically during this timeframe.

Designated cutting hours will be Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

There will be no charge for a permit.

The firewood cutting area will be located in the South Marcum Recreation Area.

You can get a permit between 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday at the Rend Lake Project Office.

For more information, you can call Jim Ford or Jordan Hagerty at the Rend Lake Project Office at 618-724-2493.

