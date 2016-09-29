Landscaping company cited after Dexter man's death

A 23-year-old landscaper died after overheating on Friday, July 22.

Mom speaks out after son overheats, dies while working outside

A landscaping company out of Indiana is facing a $12,000 fine after the death of a Dexter man in July.

Tyler Halsey, 23, died after overheating.

He was working for Townsend Tree Service Company out of Muncie, Indiana.

Investigators said Tyler started his shift at 7 a.m. on July 22.

He was working on the ground flagging traffic, chipping limbs, and stacking brush.

Tyler collapsed around 4:30 p.m. and investigators said he was hospitalized with a core temperature of 108 degrees.

He died the next day.

Federal Investigators with the U.S. Department of Labor Occupational Safety and Health Administration cited the tree service for exposing employees to "recognized hazards related to working outside during periods of excessive heat."

OSHA calls the citation a serious violation.

The company has 15 days to comply, request an information conference with the area director, or contest the citations and proposed penalties.

