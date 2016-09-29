Number 9 Blacktop in Franklin Co., IL reduced to 1 lane due to crash

Number 9 Blacktop in Franklin County, Illinois is reduced to one lane on Thursday afternoon, September 29 due to a crash.

According to the Franklin County EMA, this is between Cedar Hill Road and Antioch Road.

Right now, a utility company is working to complete some repairs.

At one point, the road was shut down.

They ask drivers to find an alternate route.

