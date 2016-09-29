Get ready for Redhawk's madness!

Hey, Redhawks basketball fans! Get your first look at the Southeast Missouri men's and women's basketball teams on October 18 at 6:30 p.m. during a special Redhawks Madness event at the Show Me Center.

This event will include intrasquad scrimmages by both teams and a variety of prizes will be given away.

A live DJ will be on hand and free admission for all fans.

Two lucky Southeast students in attendance will have the opportunity to participate in a shooting challenge for a chance to win $10,000. Additional prizes will be given away to other Southeast students and fans in attendance.

ARE YOU READY FOR SOME BASKETBALL?

