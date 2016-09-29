Get ready for Redhawk's madness!

Hey, Redhawks basketball fans! Get your first look at the Southeast Missouri men's and women's basketball teams on October 18 at 6:30 p.m. during a special Redhawks Madness event at the Show Me Center.
This event will include intrasquad scrimmages by both teams and a variety of prizes will be given away.
A live DJ will be on hand and free admission for all fans.
Two lucky Southeast students in attendance will have the opportunity to participate in a shooting challenge for a chance to win $10,000. Additional prizes will be given away to other Southeast students and fans in attendance.
ARE YOU READY FOR SOME BASKETBALL?
Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android
Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.
310 Broadway
Cape Girardeau, MO 63701
(573) 335-1212
publicfile@kfvs12.com
(573) 335-1212EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.