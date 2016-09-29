2016 Fall & Halloween Events in the Heartland - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

2016 Fall & Halloween Events in the Heartland

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Marketing Manager
Here's an unofficial list of Fall and Halloween events around the Heartland. If you know of other events in the area, you can email them to news@kfvs12.com

Missouri

State parks and historic sites

  • Park Hayrides at Knob Noster State Park on Oct. 28
  • Spooky Tales at Missouri State Museum on Oct. 29
  • Fall Fun Event at Wallace State Park on Oct. 29
  • Halloween Happenings at Johnson's Shut-Ins State Park on Oct. 29
  • Halloween Brew and Stew at Onondaga Cave State Park on Oct. 29
  • Sam A. Baker's Halloween Bash on Oct. 29

Benton

  • The Basement of Horror will be Oct. 28, 29 and 31 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. It is located at 224 E. South St. and admission is $7.

Blodgett

  • Beggs Family Farm will open for the season on Saturday, October 1. It's $11 per person for ages two and up. It features wagon rides, a corn maze, pick your own pumpkin, and farm animals that kids can interact with.

Cape Girardeau

  • According to the city, there is no official schedule (date/time) for celebrating or trick-or-treating in Cape Girardeau. The city offered these safety tips.
  • The Haunted Hall of Horror, sponsored by Parks and Recreation, begins on October 14. It takes place at the A.C. Brase Arena. For adults and kids 6 years or older, admission is $7. Kids 12 years or younger have to have an adult with them. You can find more information here.
  • Halloween Hoopla will be held on Friday, October 28 from 6-8 p.m. at the Shawnee Park Center. You are invited to wear your Halloween costume and enter the costume contest. It costs $1 to enter. There will be prices. There will also be other activities like pumpkin bowling, make your own trick-or-treat bag and pumpkin decorating. You can find more information here.
  • Southeast Missouri State's Department of Continuing Education will host Haunted Downtown Walking Tours throughout the month of October. If you're looking for some fun and adventure, you can follow the lantern of your costumed guide through downtown and let the darkness of the past envelop you. Cape Girardeau’s historic downtown is full of “true” tales of ghosts and memorable characters. The tours will be held October 28, October 29 from 8-10 p.m. It costs $20 per person or $30 per couple. You have to register for the tour. You can find that here.
  • Halloween-themed Instameet at Lorimier Cemetery will be Wednesday, October 26 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. There will be snacks and a Halloween-themed Instagrams galore. Click here for more info.
  • Black Forest Haunted Ghost Town will be Saturday, October 28 and 29 from 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. at 2728 County Road 638. It costs $5/$8. Celebrate the 22nd year of fear with bigger screams and better scares.
  • Pumpkin Palooza will be Sunday, October 30 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Glenn House. Admission is free, just BYOP (Bring Your Own Pumpkin).
  • The Cape Eagles will host a Halloween Bash on Saturday, October 29. Doors open at 6 p.m. Live entertainment by Tailgate begins at 7 p.m. There will be drink specials, giveaways, and pumpkin races. Costumes are encouraged. All Eagles members get in free. Non-members will pay a $5 cover.

Dexter

  • The city of Dexter will have designated trick-or-treat hours on Halloween from 6-10 p.m.
  • There will be a trunk or treat on Halloween at Dexter High School on West Grant from 5:30-7:30 p.m on Halloween.

Fruitland

Jackson

  • Crossroads Church in Jackson will host its annual Tractor Treat on October 31. Everyone is welcome. There will be food, hayrides, games and activities and tons of candy. Come dressed in your costume and join in on the fun from 5:30 to 8 p.m.
  • St. Louis Iron Mountain and Southern Expressway Train rides will have a mythical Halloween train on Friday, October 28 and Halloween express on Saturday, October 29. The mythical train ride leaves the station at 7 p.m. and returns around 9 p.m. You are invited to join gypsies and witches dancing around the bonfire before a spooky train ride. Halloween express features a costume contest, face painting, balloon animals, and more. It leaves the station at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.
  • The Cape Girardeau County Historical Society's Autumn Banquet will be on Saturday, Nov. 5 at 6 p.m. It's at the City of Jackson Civic Center at 381 E. Deerwood Dr. Tickets are $30 per person. You can mail a check with return address or stop in the historical society at 102 S. High St. in Jackson, MO 63755. They are open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Saturday and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sundays. For ticket delivery, you can call 573-979-5170 or 573-579-8807.

Morley

  • Morley Baptist Church will host a Fall Festival on Monday, October 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. There will be food, treats and games. Lots of fun for all.

New Madrid

  • Ghostly tales and local legends will come to life during the ninth annual New Madrid Ghost Tours. An expert tour guide will take you to four haunted locations in historic downtown New Madrid. Tour dates are October 14, 21, 22, and 28. There will be two tours each evening, one at 7 p.m. and another at 9 p.m. It costs $15 per person or 2 for $25. Reservations are required. For more information or to reserve tickets, call 877-748-5300.

Poplar Bluff

  • The 4th Annual Black River Heritage Artisans Iron Mountain Market will be hosted on Oct. 29. There will be vendors booths, games, food, entertainment, contests and fun. It will be hosted at 400 S. Main St.
  • Westwood Baptist Church will hold a Trunk or Treat on Wednesday, Oct. 26 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. There will be free hotdogs and chips for the first 300 people, trunks full of candy for the kids, bounce houses, live music and free hot chocolate. The church is located at 419 CR 5231, across the highway from Larry Hillis Dodge on Hwy. 67. For more information, you can call 573-686-1260.

Illinois

Anna

  • Haunted House of Horrors will be October 14, 15, 21, 22, 28, 29 and 31, including on Halloween, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Organized by the Anna Arts Center, it will be located at 125 W. Davie St. Admission is $5 per person or groups of 5 for $20. Proceeds go to the Anna Jonesboro Community High School Theater Boosters and the Anna Arts Center.

Carbondale

  • The official trick-or-treat hours in Carbondale will be from 5-8 p.m. on Monday, October 31. If you would like trick-or-treaters to stop by your home, you should turn on your porch and exterior lights. City leaders recommend that those in costume wear reflective tape or clothing and that parents check all treats for potentially harmful objects.
  • The Carbondale Police Department will sponsor a Halloween Safety Patrol during trick-or-treat hours on Halloween. If you'd like to volunteer, you can find more information here.
  • Touch of Nature will host "Haunted Hollow" from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on November 6. Touch of Nature is located about 8 miles south of Carbondale on Giant City Road. If bought in advance, tickets are $7 for people ages 14 and older and $5 for children ages 6-13. Admission is free for children age five and younger. To register, call 618-453-1121. The deadline to sign up for the reduced-price tickets is Nov. 4. You can click here for more information.
  • Student Health Services at SIUC will celebrate Halloween by treating children from SIU's Rainbow's End Child Development Center to some special fun on Friday, Oct. 28. Some of the children from Rainbow's End, wearing their Halloween costumes, will visit the health center building at 374 E. Grand Ave. in Carbondale between 9:30 and 10 a.m. They will enjoy trick-or-treating in the lobby and then go to the office of Dr. Ted Grace, director of Student Health Services, in Room 278. Grace and the children, with the help of a skeleton named Oscar, will have a lively discussion about the bones in the human body. Many of the health services staff will be in costume and there will also be a public medical education presentation called "About Faces, Masks of Disease" from 8 to 9:30 a.m. in the auditorium.

Cobden

  • On Oct. 30, the Sunday Farmer's Market at the Old Feed Store in Cobden will have several fun activities including a costume contest, pumpkin painting, hay ride and more. It will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be fresh fruit and veggies, baked goods, meats, eggs, soaps, scrubs and more. Costume winners will be announced at 1:30 p.m. It is located at 111 N. Appleknocker St.

Du Quoin

  • The Du Quoin Fire Department and police department will be handing out glow sticks on the First Baptist Church parking lot. This is during Trick or Treat night on Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Harrisburg

  • The 39th Annual Heritage Festival kicks off Nov. 5. The unofficial kickoff to the holiday season will take place at Southeastern Illinois College from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. The festival focuses on locally, hand-crafted items and delicious food. Admission to the event and parking are both free. Handicap parking is available.

Marion

  • Trick-or-treating in the city is scheduled for Monday, October 31 from 5-8 p.m. for kids age 12 and under
  • The HUB Recreation Center will host a Halloween Dodgeball tournament on Saturday, October 29. Click here for more information.

Pinckneyville

  • The 94th Mardi Gras will be held on Saturday, October 29. The theme for the festival this year is "Oh the Places You'll Go." There will be a vendor market from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Walnut Street. There will also be a car show on West Mulberry street. The event is capped off by a parade that steps off at 7 p.m.

Ullin

  • Shawnee Community College presents The Haunted Trails on Friday, October 28 from dusk until 9 p.m. at SCC’s Main Campus in Ullin, IL. Those who dare will be escorted throughout the wooded area where creepy, lingering creatures will be hiding in the darkness. Tickets are $3.00 each, with children under six years old free. The Haunted Trails will be dialed down for younger thrill seekers.
  • The Shawnee Community College will host a first-ever Family Fall Festival on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the college's main campus. It will feature free hotdogs, popcorn, drinks, caramel apples, games, bouncy house, inflatables and tons of candy. All food, games and candy are free. Children will play the games in order to get candy. They encourage little ones to wear costumes. A shredding event will also take place during the event, so you can bring unwanted personal documents to the on-site shredder. No documents will be accepted after 12:30 p.m. The Southern Seven Health Department staff will be administering flu shots and distributing health education materials. Fees vary for flu shots.

Kentucky

Paducah

  • Operation Safe Halloween is being held at the McCracken County High School parking lot on Saturday, October 29 from 4:45 to 8:30 p.m. The event is free to attend, but families are asked to bring donations. Find more information here.

Tennessee

Union City

  • Pumpkin Village is open at Discovery Park of America. Thousands of pumpkins are used to create an artistic design. It also features a labyrinth that guests can try to conquer along with huge hay bale spiders and a lion made out of hay bales and corn stalks. It's located behind the Train Depot at the park. There is also a tractor made out of hay bales and a hay bale house that kids can crawl through. Entry is free with entry to the park.
  • Halloween costume contest at Discovery Park of America will be on Saturday, Oct. 29. All children ages 12 and under who come in costume will be admitted to the Discovery Park for free, when accompanied by an adult. The asks that children do not dress as clowns this year and no masks are allowed. Children are asked to pre-register for the contest in the foyer of Discovery Park between 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. The contest will take place in Dinosaur Hall beginning at 2 p.m. Ages two and under will compete from 2 p.m. to 2:15 p.m.; ages three to five will compete from 2:15 until 2:30; ages six to nine will compete from 2:30 to 2:45 and ages 10 to 12 will compete beginning at 2:45. There will be three trophies awarded for each category.

Tips to keep pets safe on Halloween:

The Humane Society of Missouri has the following tips to keep your dogs and "scaredy" cats safe this Halloween.

  • Keep pets inside, away from trick-or-treaters and other Halloween activities to ensure they don't become frightened or feel threatened at the sight of noisy, costumed children. Keep cats in a separate room and dogs on a leash to avoid problematic situations
  • Don't take the family dog along trick or treating. Dogs may become difficult to handle during the noise and confusion of the festivities
  • Cats, especially black cats, may be the target of pranksters. Black cat owners are advised to keep their cats safely indoors during the Halloween season
  • Frequently opened doors provide a perfect opportunity for escape, which can go unnoticed during all the commotion. Be sure all pets wear collars with ID tags and are microchipped with up-to-date information in case of accidental escape
  • Keep candy out your pet's reach. Candy can be harmful to pets, and chocolate is toxic and potentially life-threatening to cats, dogs and ferrets
  • Keep pets away from decorations, especially open flames in jack-o-lanterns and candles which can quickly singe, burn or set fire to a pet's fur
  • Only put pets in a costume if you are sure they will enjoy it. Keep in mind most pets dislike the confinement of costumes and masks. If you do opt to dress up your dog, make sure the costume is comfortable and does not cover your pet's eyes or restrict movement.

Powered by Frankly