Anna PD looking for man suspected of stealing nearly $1K worth of merchandise from Walmart

The Anna Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a man suspected of stealing from Walmart.

On September 25, police say video surveillance showed a man running from an emergency exit, at the rear of the store, while carrying merchandise that was not paid for.

According to police, the items taken included two computers and a video security system. Walmart reported a $997 loss.

Police said the man parked in an adjacent parking lot then walked onto Walmart property, so they did not get a license plate number.

They were able to see that it was a small, gray passenger car.

If anyone knows this person, they are asked to contact Anna police at 618-833-8571, extension 1503.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.