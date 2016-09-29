Cape Girardeau dance studio caters to mind, body and soul

Students at a dance studio in Cape Girardeau, Missouri come for a mind, body and soul experience.

By day, Jimmie Miller is a web developer.

By night, he's tearing up the dance floor sharing his talent.

The Broken and Redeemed Studio a dream come true for Jimmie.

Jimmie is unapologetically Christian, and he lets everyone know up front that faith comes first.

While he has paying customers, some students come to his studio on scholarships.

"It's a blessing, it is," said Melissa Faulkner.

Melissa Faulkner loves coming to watch her 19 and 11-year-old daughters dance.

Her girls are being sponsored through the Salvation Army.

They applied and auditioned for a spot.

"It's just touching that they would do something like that," said Faulkner.

It's about being a role model and empowering these students to follow their dreams, making it about much more than just dancing to music, but ministering to the community.

"He brings that to the girls to realize you can have God in your life and show it through dance," said Faulkner.

Most of his students are here for the hip-hop, probably because their teacher is so good at it.

"He's amazing, he's great," said Asyln Titus. "Super fun to dance with too."

One of the first thing dancers notice is the music.

"I can't tell you how many times parents and students say...what was that song? Who is that guy?" said Jimmie Miller. "One of my hopes is to change what people think about hip-hop and what people think about a certain culture."

Jimmie uses clean music. That's not even a question, as he mainly uses Christian rappers.

"My hope is to spread that message that there is more things to listening to than what we're hearing these days and there's an alternative as well as a clean message..a good Godly honoring God-fearing message behind it as well. So that's one of my hopes."

It is also a team effort, as Jimmie's wife and young daughter are along for the ride.

"He does what I can't do, I can't dance," said Ashley Miller. "That's why I married him."

Sixteen-month-old Anayah is already following daddy's footsteps.

She is soaking up the love for dance, and joy of sharing that gift with others.

"Also my hope is just to get people dancing, have fun...enjoy," said Miller.

The Broken and Redeemed Studio is located at 1217 N Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau, Mo.

Inquiries about the studio can be directed to 314-723-2649.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.