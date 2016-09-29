WANTED: Search is on for KY man with felony warrant

The search is on for a Boaz, Kentucky man wanted on a charge of felony non-support.

James I. Samples, 43, was indicted earlier this month by a McCracken County Grand Jury for not paying child support.

He has previous criminal convictions for stalking, violating emergency protective orders, assault, theft, and contempt of court orders.

If you know where James Samples might be or if you have seen him, you are asked to call the McCracken County Sheriff's Department at 270-444-4719 or your local law enforcement agency.

