MO lawmaker proposes doing away with daylight saving time clock switching

What if you didn't have to change the time on your clocks in the fall and spring?

Well, one Missouri State Representative, Mike Kelley, said he wants to make that idea into a reality.

Kelley said if he's re-elected in November, he will probably re-file the daylight saving time legislation - which would get rid of it altogether.

"I think citizens are tired of the change back and forth," Kelley said. "Citizens are appreciative of the idea... why not make it year round?"

In 2015, Kelley proposed HJR 38. In 2016, he proposed HJR 60 - which won't be available to the public until December.

According to HJR 60, Missouri residents would 'spring forward' in 2018 - and then just never 'fall back'.

The change would only take effect if two other states, adjacent to Missouri, adopted similar rules to regulate daylight saving time.

"I don't think we should do it definitely, but what happens, happens," Megann Campbell, Southeast Missouri State University student said.

Campbell said she's used to daylight saving time.

"I just feel like that's not something you can just decide out of nowhere, you know, 'I don't like doing this, it's inconvenient, I'm stopping it', and I feel like it would make things really confusing with the rest of the country, who is not throwing daylight saving time out the window," she said. "So I don't know - that just sounds a little crazy to me."

For mother and teacher Kristen Fulkerson, it's a good idea when it comes to raising kids.

"As an adult I love that extra hour. Kids love the extra hour. But the springtime comes around and you spring forward... And we all hate that, but we all love the longer days... as a parent and as a teacher, [we want to] to just leave it so the kids would be in a routine," Fulkerson said.

Fulkerson said keeping the same time year-round would help not throw off children's schedules.

"When winter comes around and it's dark at 6 and 7 o' clock in the morning, it's really hard to get them out of bed," Fulkerson said. "So it would be kind of nice if they did just leave it... it throws their whole schedule off - I mean one hour for us is three hours for them."

She said anytime there's a change, kids notice it.

"I think all children are very schedule and routine-oriented, so anytime you put any kind of [an interruption] in that, it's like a nightmare for a parent... For teachers, their whole life is about a schedule."

But for Campbell, she still wants to know: Why change it now?

"It's been around for a long time," she said. "Spring forward, fall back, and it's just everyone's used to it, I mean it's been around forever and it would be just weird to change it around all of a sudden."

Daylight saving time was introduced in 1918 during World War I.

Hawaii, some of Arizona and some U.S. territories are on a standard time all year long.

