Chaffee police: Stick to 'tp-ing houses' for homecoming pranks

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
CHAFFEE, MO (KFVS) -

The Chaffee Police Department is investigating reports of homecoming pranks.

According to police on their Facebook page, the pranks will reportedly happen on Thursday night, September 29 and include egging of vehicles and houses, along with other items that can cause property damage.

Police ask that parents tell their kids to keep it to just "tp-ing of houses" or stuff that will not cause damage.

If they receive any reports of property damage, police say they will seek charges.

