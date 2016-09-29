Freebie Friday: hummus mix, audiobook and festivals - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Freebie Friday: hummus mix, audiobook and festivals

Written by Christi Reynard, Executive Producer
(Source: BushBeans.com) (Source: BushBeans.com)
(Source: Penguin Random House Audio) (Source: Penguin Random House Audio)
(Source: Whistler Wash Company) (Source: Whistler Wash Company)
(KFVS) -

Here are some freebies for Friday, September 30, 2016. If you know of any free events or giveaways going on in the Heartland, email them to us to let us know!

FREE HUMMUS MIX

You can get some free hummus mix with Kroger's Free Friday Download. For today only you can download an eCoupon for one free Bush's® Hummus Made Easy mix. The eCoupon is only available to download today, but you have until October 16th to redeem it.

FREE AUDIO BOOK

Sign up for the Penguin Random House Audio newsletter, and get a free full audio download of the novel "The Book of Unknown Americans" by Cristina Henríquez. You can unsubscribe to the newsletter at any time.

FREE FESTIVAL

The Sikeston Cotton Carnival is today, and more fun events are planned for tomorrow at the JC Bootheel Rodeo grounds, including a parade, carnival rides and free entertainment.

FREE TRAVEL WASH KIT

The Whistler Wash Company is giving away FREE travel sized kits containing their All Over Wash, 2 in 1 Shampoo, and Face and Body Bar. All you have to do is sign up online.

FREE SNACK

Edible Arrangements is giving away snacks like smoothies, fruit cups and even chocolate covered strawberries to promote their new app. Just download the app, register your email address, and then redeem the offer at your nearest location.

FREE FESTIVAL

The New Madrid Fall Festival is Saturday, October 1st, with fun stuff for the whole family, including a youth fishing rodeo, free wagon rides, and a car show.

