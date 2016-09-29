Car catches fire on I-55 early Thursday morning

If your morning commute takes you through Pemiscot County, you might come across a car fire.

According to the Pemiscot County Sheriff's Department, a car caught on fire early Thursday morning.

It happened in the northbound lanes of I-55 near mile marker 27.

Witnesses say it was just south of Portageville.

As of 7:43 a.m. the car fire was not impacting traffic.

The sheriff's department said no one was injured.

