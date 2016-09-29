SIC students participate in global prayer event

SIC students and members of B.A.S.I.C. come together for the annual global event, See You At The Pole. Pictured (L-R) are Emily Green of Golconda, Callie Smith of Eldorado, Lexi Glore of Eldorado and Lacy Bradley of Raleigh. (Source: SIC)

SIC Students, faculty and staff gathered around the flag pole Wednesday, for the annual See You at the Pole prayer and devotion service. (Source: SIC)

Southeastern Illinois College students, staff and faculty joined students of all ages around the globe for the annual See You At The Pole (SYATP) event on Wednesday, Sept. 28.

Organized at the college by the club Brothers and Sisters in Christ (B.A.S.I.C), student Emily Green of Golconda led the prayer and devotional time, with help from fellow students reading Psalm 24:3-6.

More than two million students from over 20 countries meet at their school flagpoles to pray for their friends, families, schools and leaders each year during SYATP. This year’s theme was, “We Cry Out: A generation seeking Him!”

The tradition began in Texas in 1990.

For additional information about SYATP, visit www.syatp.com. For more information about B.A.S.I.C., email basic@sic.edu.