This week in music: 1966 The Supremes

Written by Jim Eftink, Producer
Let's head back to the days of go-go boots, bell bottoms and mini-skirts.  We're talking about the 1960's and this morning we're going to focus on 1966 specifically 

This week in '66 Billboard Magazine had these songs at the top of its Hot 100 chart.
At number five was the British band The Hollies with Bus Stop.  It was their very first U.S. hit.  
 
Los Bravos was in the number four spot with Black is Black.  It was the first time a group from Spain had hit the top five on the Billboard charts.
 
Pretty women with "ugly" attitudes is the theme of the song at number three.  The Temptations didn't want to release Beauty is Only Skin Deep, but Motown executives decided to release it anyway and it became the second of the group's 16 top ten hits.

Checking in the number two spot was The Supremes with You Can't Hurry Love. The song had gospel roots.  It was inspired by the 1950's gospel song You Can't Hurry God by The Original Gospel Harmonettes.

And in the top spot was a band from California.  Cherish was the first number one hit for The Association. It spent three weeks at the top of the chart and Billboard ranked it as the number two song of the year.

