September 30 celebrity birthdays

Written by Jim Eftink, Producer
A couple of TV stars are on the September 30 birthday list, one from the 1970's and one from the 1990's.

She starred as Fran Fine on the CBS sitcom The Nanny.  That show ran from 1993 to 1999. She's also been in a couple of movies including This is Spinal Tap and The Beautician and the Beast. Fran Drescher is 59 today.

Here's the story of a man named Brady.  He may be a whole lot older but you recognize this guy.  He had the role of Greg on the 70's sitcom The Brady Bunch. Barry Williams is 62 today.

She's an actress who's best known from the 1970's cop drama Police Woman. Angie Dickinson is 85 today.

He's a country singer who's hits include Western Girls, Hillbilly Rock and The Whiskey Ain't Working No More.  Marty Stuart is 58 today.

