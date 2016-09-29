First Alert: Thursday could be the coolest morning yet! But don' - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

First Alert: Thursday could be the coolest morning yet! But don't leave home without an umbrella.

Written by Nichole Cartmell, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source: Rob Foote/KFVS) (Source: Rob Foote/KFVS)

It is Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

Thursday morning will be cool and dry. You’ll still need a sweater or jacket as you head out the door with temps right around 50. Clouds and the chance of some scattered showers will move in this afternoon, with the best chance of rain in southern Illinois and western Kentucky. FIRST ALERT: Rain looks good for the start of the weekend and could affect what you wear to Heartland Football Friday. Stay with the KFVS12 First Alert Weather Team as they track those chances.

CLICK HERE for the full First Alert Forecast.

Making Headlines:

Racial violation: A fraternity at the University of Missouri has been suspended while officials investigate reports of racial and sexist slurs. The Delta Upsilon national organization suspended its chapter at the university Wednesday after an incident in which members were accused of shouting slurs at black students late Tuesday.

Under investigation: An Endangered Child alert has now been issued in East Tennessee for a missing 13-year-old Missouri girl. Harley Hopper was last seen with Kenneth Dylan Whitehead who is wanted by authorities in Salem, MO for kidnapping of a minor in regards to her abduction. 

Fatal shooting: Family of a man shot and killed early yesterday morning in Cape Girardeau are urging witnesses to come forward. The shooting took the life of 30-year-old Brent Johnson.

Crisis averted: Congress voted on a funding measure that will keep the government operating through Dec. 9. It contains long-delayed funding for experts battling the spread of the Zika virus. 

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    Thursday, April 19 2018 7:26 PM EDT2018-04-19 23:26:55 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 8:23 PM EDT2018-04-20 00:23:27 GMT

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

  • Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 10:32 AM EDT2018-04-18 14:32:46 GMT
    Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

  • AL mother pleads for drivers to put down distractions while driving

    AL mother pleads for drivers to put down distractions while driving

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 7:07 AM EDT2018-04-18 11:07:42 GMT
    April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)
    April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)

    April is distracted driving awareness month, and a mother from Alabaster hopes her daughter's story will convince you to keep both eyes on the road at all times. 

    April is distracted driving awareness month, and a mother from Alabaster hopes her daughter's story will convince you to keep both eyes on the road at all times. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly