First Alert: Thursday could be the coolest morning yet! But don't leave home without an umbrella.

It is Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

Thursday morning will be cool and dry. You’ll still need a sweater or jacket as you head out the door with temps right around 50. Clouds and the chance of some scattered showers will move in this afternoon, with the best chance of rain in southern Illinois and western Kentucky. FIRST ALERT: Rain looks good for the start of the weekend and could affect what you wear to Heartland Football Friday. Stay with the KFVS12 First Alert Weather Team as they track those chances.

Making Headlines:

Racial violation: A fraternity at the University of Missouri has been suspended while officials investigate reports of racial and sexist slurs. The Delta Upsilon national organization suspended its chapter at the university Wednesday after an incident in which members were accused of shouting slurs at black students late Tuesday.

Under investigation: An Endangered Child alert has now been issued in East Tennessee for a missing 13-year-old Missouri girl. Harley Hopper was last seen with Kenneth Dylan Whitehead who is wanted by authorities in Salem, MO for kidnapping of a minor in regards to her abduction.

Fatal shooting: Family of a man shot and killed early yesterday morning in Cape Girardeau are urging witnesses to come forward. The shooting took the life of 30-year-old Brent Johnson.

Crisis averted: Congress voted on a funding measure that will keep the government operating through Dec. 9. It contains long-delayed funding for experts battling the spread of the Zika virus.

